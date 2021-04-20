Uttarakhand: BJP pays tributes to former Union minister Bachi Singh Rawat

The BJP held a memorial service for former Union minister and senior party leader Bachi Singh Rawat here on Tuesday, two days after he passed away in Rishikesh.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, state BJP president Madan Kaushik and a host of other leaders paid floral tributes to the departed leader and shared their memories of him.

The chief minister described the death of Bachi Singh Rawat, who was fondly called Bachda by his party colleagues, as ''an irreparable loss'' for Uttarakhand and said his valuable contribution to the state's development ''will always be remembered''.

Kaushik said, ''Bachda was simplicity personified. A strategist with great organisational skills, he accomplished every task assigned to him by the party successfully.'' ''His loss has created a void which cannot be filled,'' the state BJP chief added.

State cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal and Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama also attended the memorial service.

Bachi Singh Rawat, 71, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh on Saturday after he complained of difficulty in breathing. He died the next day.

A four-time MP from Almora, he had served as the Union minister of state for science and technology in former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government.

