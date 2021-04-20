Left Menu

People News Roundup: Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:28 IST
People News Roundup: Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

Walter Mondale, a leading liberal Democratic voice of the late 20th century who was U.S. vice president under Jimmy Carter and lost in a landslide to Ronald Reagan in the 1984 presidential election, died on Monday at age 93, his family said. "Well, my time has come. I am eager to rejoin Joan and Eleanor," Mondale said in a statement to his staff and released to the public after his death, referring to his late wife Joan, who died in 2014, and daughter Eleanor, who died in 2011 at age 51. "Before I go I wanted to let you know how much you mean to me."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Milan CEO insists Super League will be good for football

AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis said on Tuesday that the proposed breakaway Super League will be good for the club and for whole of football. Milan are one of three Italian clubs, along with three teams from Spain and six from England...

Estonian payment provider says no more links with Myanmar military-backed company

Estonian payment provider Fortumos agreement with a Myanmar mobile operator has been cancelled, an Estonian business daily wrote on its website. Mytel, partially owned by Myanmars army, has seen its ads banned on Facebook following the Feb....

Malaysia hopes Myanmar will accept ASEAN help at meeting

Malaysias foreign minister on Tuesday said he hoped Myanmar would accept representatives from Southeast Asian countries to observe and help the crisis-hit country return to normalcy.We hope that with the coming discussions in Jakarta, Myanm...

DogeDay hashtags help meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin hit new high

Dogecoin prices hit an all-time on Tuesday, with a market capitalisation above 50 billion, after social media fans used hashtags to fuel a rally in the meme-based cryptocurrency.An 8,000 price surge this year has seen Dogecoin, which was la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021