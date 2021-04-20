Left Menu

PM Modi's address was reassuring for people: Ministers and BJP leaders

That we as a nation are doing whatever it takes to ensure IndiaFightsCorona successfully, Shekhawat said in a series of tweets.BJPs organisational secretary BL Santhosh said Modi has requested everybody to follow safety protocols to avoid lockdown.

PM Modi's address was reassuring for people: Ministers and BJP leaders
Top Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the coronavirus situation as reassuring for the public while highlighting his appeal for maintaining discipline and using lockdown as the last resort.

Amid a second wave of the pandemic, Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday and appealed to people to follow right discipline to safeguard everyone against the novel coronavirus.

Modi in his speech has emphasised on discipline and patience, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, adding that with the participation of public, the country will overcome this challenge.

Singh further said efforts are being also made to strengthen the system.

Hailing the prime minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he assured the country that the government will improve the health of the economy of the country as well as that of its people.

He also urged states to let lockdown be the last resort and to instead focus in micro-containment zones to handle the pandemic.

''These words of Modiji while making us aware of the tough battle that we have to fight together, have also reassured us that we are in this together. That we as a nation are doing whatever it takes to ensure #IndiaFightsCorona successfully,'' Shekhawat said in a series of tweets.

BJP's organisational secretary BL Santhosh said Modi has requested everybody to follow safety protocols to avoid lockdown. Amid a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases, PM Modi on Tuesday said a lockdown should be the ''last resort'' to deal with the raging pandemic and asked states to convince migrant workers to stay put at their places of work with a guarantee for their lives and livelihood.

