EC to follow COVID safety measures in counting centres: official

The Election Commission EC will follow all COVID-19 safety measures in centres selected for counting of votes amid a surge in coronavirus cases in West Bengal, a senior official said on Tuesday.Besides sanitising the premises of the counting centres, the EC has planned to provide masks, face shields and sanitiser to counting agents, he said.As per the directive of the Calcutta High Court and the EC, we are planning to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety protocols.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 23:35 IST
The Election Commission (EC) will follow all COVID-19 safety measures in centres selected for counting of votes amid a surge in coronavirus cases in West Bengal, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Besides sanitising the premises of the counting centres, the EC has planned to provide masks, face shields and sanitiser to counting agents, he said.

''As per the directive of the Calcutta High Court and the EC, we are planning to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety protocols. We have told district magistrates and election officials in the districts to take up all the arrangements at the counting centres,'' the official said.

''The tables at the counting centres will be placed keeping the proper distance. We will be working as per the suggestions of the EC,'' he said.

Officials of the state Chief Electoral Officer's office held meetings with election officials in districts via video conference on Tuesday and discussed how to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols.

An eight-phase assembly election is being held in West Bengal between March 27 and April 29 and votes will be counted on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

