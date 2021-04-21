Biden calls Chauvin verdict in George Floyd murder a 'step forward' but too rare

Biden calls Chauvin verdict in George Floyd murder a 'step forward' but too rareReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 04:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 04:53 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday called the murder conviction of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd a "step forward" but said such a verdict was much too rare in a country plagued by systemic racism.
"This can be a giant step forward in the march toward justice in America," Biden said in remarks from the White House.
