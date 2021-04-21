Japan PM to postpone visit to India, Philippines -media

Japan PM to postpone visit to India, Philippines -mediaReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-04-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 09:02 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is postponing plans to visit India and the Philippines on a trip originally set for the end of the month, media said on Wednesday.
Suga will instead focus on handling a recent surge in coronavirus cases, broadcaster FNN and other media said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
