Left Menu

PM Suga makes offerings at Yasukuni shrine but doesn't visit

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 21-04-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 09:36 IST
PM Suga makes offerings at Yasukuni shrine but doesn't visit

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday donated religions offerings to a Tokyo shrine viewed by China and both Koreas as a symbol of wartime aggression, though he avoided a visit.

Suga's offering of “masakaki” leaves at Yasukuni Shrine was his second since taking office in September and marks the shrine's biannual festival honoring Japan's war dead.

Victims of Japanese military aggression in most of the first half of the 20th century, especially the Koreas and China, see the shrine as a symbol of Japan's militarism because it honors convicted World War II criminals among about 2.5 million war dead.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that Suga's offering at the shrine was considered “an activity as a private person” and the government was not in a position to comment about it.

NHK public television reported two members of Suga's Cabinet visited the shrine, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura and Shinji Inoue, minister in charge of the 2025 world expo.

Suga's predecessor, Shinzo Abe, who is known for his revisionist stance on Japan's wartime atrocities, offered prayers at the shrine Wednesday. Abe stayed away from the shrine for seven years after his 2013 visit triggered outrage from China and the Koreas, but he has regularly visited since he resigned as prime minister last year. Many South Koreans hold strong resentment against Japan for its 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. Relations between Seoul and Tokyo have sunk to their lowest levels in recent years over history and disputes over compensation for Korean wartime forced labour and systematic sexual abuse of “comfort women” by the Japanese military.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Den Networks not to proceed with composite scheme of arrangement

Den Networks on Wednesday said it has decided not to proceed with the composite scheme of arrangement in which TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable Datacom and Den Networks were to merge into Network18 Media Investments.Considering that more tha...

'People are crying for medicines, oxygen but they are laughing during rallies', says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

By Siddharth Sharma Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the Centre for showing insentivity towards people during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying when people are screaming for shortages of medical oxygen, med...

Microsoft's new update for Xbox will improve how games are downloaded

American multinational technology company Microsoft, on Tuesday rolled out a new Xbox April dashboard update that will be improving the way games are downloaded by users. According to The Verge, a new feature will now let Xbox owners suspen...

Floyd's hometown exalts in verdict but tempers expectations

The streets of Houstons Third Ward, a historically black neighbourhood where George Floyd grew up, echoed with screams filled with the word justice in the moments after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021