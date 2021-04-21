Left Menu

Hopes of entire nation in hands of voters of West Bengal: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday held the BJP responsible for the medical catastrophe in the country and urged the people of West Bengal to speak for the entire nation while voting in the ongoing assembly polls.The sixth phase of the assembly election in the state will be held on Thursday.An election is to hold the government accountable.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:12 IST
Hopes of entire nation in hands of voters of West Bengal: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday held the BJP responsible for the ''medical catastrophe'' in the country and urged the people of West Bengal to speak for the entire nation while voting in the ongoing assembly polls.

The sixth phase of the assembly election in the state will be held on Thursday.

''An election is to hold the government accountable. The BJP is solely responsible for the medical catastrophe that has fallen on the country. The hopes of the entire nation are in the hands of the voters of W(est) Bengal,'' Chidambaram tweeted.

''Voters in the 6th round of polling in West Bengal tomorrow (22 April) have a great opportunity to speak for the entire country,'' he said.

The Congress leader condemned the current situation due to COVID-19 in the country. ''What has changed since April 2020? If anything, things have become much worse,'' he said.

Chidambaram also said the plight of migrant workers, as shown on TV, in long queues outside railway and bus stations was ''heart rending''.

''There is no shortage of vaccines, says Health Minister. Believe the minister. There is only a shortage of patients. Central government will issue an advertisement calling for applications from patients who want vaccines,'' he said in another tweet.

''There is no crowding at railway stations, says Railway minister. Believe the minister. The long queues shown on TV channels are there only to assist the Railway Police to guard the stations,'' he added.

The Congress has been critical of the handling of the pandemic in India, where the COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 1,56,16,130 on Wednesday, with 2,95,041 new cases, while the active caseload surpassed the 21-lakh mark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

From Byron Bay to Bali, tourist hot spots wary of Instagram influencers

By Rina Chandran April 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Residents of Australias Byron Bay have hit out at plans for a reality TV show set in the iconic holiday town, highlighting a growing backlash against social media influencers and digita...

Navalny's spokeswoman Yarmysh detained near house before protests, says lawyer

Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was detained near her house, her lawyer said on Wednesday, ahead of protests planned across Russia over Navalnys deteriorating health in prison.Navalny ally Lyubov Sobo...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Knicks roll on with 7th straight winRJ Barrett scored 18 of his 24 points as part of a huge third quarter for the New York Knicks as they topped the visiting Charlotte Hornets...

Police arrange 11 oxygen cylinders for pvt hospital with 32 COVID-19 patients

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arranged 11 oxygen cylinders for a private hospital in the citys Janakpuri area where 32 COVID-19 patients are admitted, officials said.A senior police officer said a distress call was received from Amarleela H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021