Navalny's spokeswoman Yarmysh detained near house before protests, says lawyer

Navalny's spokeswoman Yarmysh detained near house before protests, says lawyerReuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:22 IST
Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was detained near her house, her lawyer said on Wednesday, ahead of protests planned across Russia over Navalny's deteriorating health in prison.
Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol was detained earlier on Wednesday, hours before President Vladimir Putin will deliver a state-of-the-nation speech to Russians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Lyubov Sobol
- Vladimir Putin
- Kira Yarmysh
- Alexei Navalny
- Navalny
- Kremlin
- Russians
ALSO READ
Russian prison threatens to force feed hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny - allies
Daughter of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he needs a doctor
FACTBOX-What we know about the prison hospital where Alexei Navalny has been sent
International celebs write to Russian President Putin on Alexei Navalny's health
HIGHLIGHTS-Russian President Vladimir Putin gives annual address