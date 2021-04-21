Left Menu

Navalny's spokeswoman Yarmysh detained near house before protests, says lawyer

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny Image Credit: ANI

Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was detained near her house, her lawyer said on Wednesday, ahead of protests planned across Russia over Navalny's deteriorating health in prison.

Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol was detained earlier on Wednesday, hours before President Vladimir Putin will deliver a state-of-the-nation speech to Russians.

