Congress trying to sell its failed product amid pandemic, says Sambit Patra

Hitting out at Congress' allegations that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government has not made proper strategies to combat COVID-19 pandemic, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday said that the Congress party is trying to sell its failed product yet again and it is seeing the pandemic as an opportunity for the same.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:52 IST
BJP leader Sambit Patra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at Congress' allegations that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government has not made proper strategies to combat COVID-19 pandemic, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday said that the Congress party is trying to sell its failed product yet again and it is seeing the pandemic as an opportunity for the same. "When things shouldn't be politicised, Congress, especially Gandhi family is doing politics. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gave an interview and Rahul Gandhi tweeted. The nation is watching how they are criticising and it will give them a reply. The arrogance of Gandhi family is being reflected," he said.

"Look at their ways, one day the Congress Party wrote a letter, next day they ask former Prime Minister to write a letter, then Sonia Gandhi has written a letter, from morning to evening Rahul Gandhi posts tweets then next day Priyanka gave an interview," he added. "In this interview, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said they want to give a suggestion but in reality, they just want to take a swipe (tanj) at the government," he said.

He said the Congress is trying to sell its failed product yet again and it is seeing the pandemic as an opportunity for the same. By doing the vulture politics in this situation of a pandemic the Congress is trying to spread panic in the country, he asserted and alleged that Congress is trying to spread fake news.

Slamming the Maharashtra government for not handling the COVID-19 situation properly in the state, Patra said, "Every state is important and the Union government is taking care of them. But is it not true that the Maharashtra government has not prepared itself for the pandemic? The Maha Vikas Aghadi has shown insensitivity, and the corruptions took place this all is the outcome that 40 to 50 per cent case are being reported in Maharashtra only." The BJP leader said that Congress is not uttering a word over the pandemic situation of the worst-affected state in the country, Maharashtra.

Claiming that several leaders in Maharashtra are indulged in corruption, Patra said, "Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi is not saying a word on the situation of Maharashtra, why? Because they are receiving a portion of corrupted money (vasuli)." Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on Wednesday slammed the Centre for showing insensitivity towards people during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying when people are screaming for shortages of medical oxygen, medicines and hospital beds, some are seen laughing during election rallies.

In a scathing attack on the Union government, the Congress leader has said that the Centre can hold talks with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) but can't talk to Opposition leaders amid the prevailing crisis. (ANI)

