Russian police detain eight at Navalny protests in far east - opposition group

Police detained eight people in Russia's far eastern city of Magadan on Wednesday, the Open Russia opposition group said on social media, as protests began across the country over Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's deteriorating health in prison.

Several Navalny allies were detained on Wednesday morning, hours before President Vladimir Putin was due to deliver a state-of-the-nation speech.

