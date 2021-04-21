Prez praises civil servants for being backbone of India's fight against COVID

Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted civil servants on Civil Services Day on Wednesday, saying Indias bureaucracy has been the backbone of its fight against COVID-19.The Government of India celebrates April 21 every year as Civil Services Day as an occasion for civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work.It is to commemorate the day when the first home minister of independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, addressed probationary Administrative Services Officers in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:31 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted civil servants on Civil Services Day on Wednesday, saying India's bureaucracy has been the backbone of its fight against COVID-19.

The Government of India celebrates April 21 every year as 'Civil Services Day' as an occasion for civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

It is to commemorate the day when the first home minister of independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, addressed probationary Administrative Services Officers in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. He referred to civil servants as the ''steel frame of India''.

''On civil services day, my greetings to civil servants past and present! Our bureaucracy is rightly called the Steel Frame, and you've been the backbone of our fight against COVID-19. You've raised the bar of professional excellence and dedication in public service. All the best!,'' Kovind tweeted.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said India's civil servants are contributing substantially to live up to this unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.

''India is at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. India's civil servants are contributing substantially to live up to this challenge,'' Singh told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

