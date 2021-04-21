HIGHLIGHTS-Putin's state of nation speech: tax, environment, COVID

Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:36 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual state-of-the-nation speech on Wednesday. Below are some of the highlights: TAXATION

"It looks like we will see record corporate sector profits this year, despite all the challenges we encountered... Let's see how these profits are spent, and with this in mind we will take some decisions on the possible fine-tuning of tax legislation at the end of the year." "Some (companies) withdraw dividends, while others invest in the development of their enterprises and of entire industries. We will encourage those who invest, of course".

ENVIRONMENT "Accumulated greenhouse gas emissions should be lower than in the European Union." COVID-19 "Everyone must have the opportunity to be vaccinated, as this will allow for so-called collective immunity to be developed in the autumn. A solution to this problem lies in our and your hands, in the hands of all citizens. I once again address all Russian citizens with the call: get vaccinated."

SOCIAL PAY-OUTS "I propose another one-off payment to families with school-age children - namely 10,000 roubles ($129.87) for all school-age children. And what's more, to extend this measure to future first-graders - to children who will only start school this year. The payment will be made in mid-August, so that parents will have time to get their children ready for school."

"It is always difficult to bring up a child in a single-parent family... From July 1 this year, payouts for children aged from 8 to 16 years old, inclusive, growing up in such families, will be provided. This will be at 5,650 roubles on average across the country." ($1 = 77.0025 roubles)

