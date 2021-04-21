Russia's detention of Navalny supporters "deporable", EU says

Russia's detention of Navalny supporters "deporable", EU saysReuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:53 IST
The arrest of Krelmin critic Alexei Navalny's closest allies before a day of mass protests was "deplorable", European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.
"The detention of supporters of Alexei Navalny in advance of planned protests in Russia today are deplorable," Michel, who chairs EU summits, said on Twitter.
"Authorities must respect the right to assembly," he added, in calling for medical care to be granted for Navalny and for his release from prison.
