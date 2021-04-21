Left Menu

Haryana govt official stopped oxygen supply: Sisodia

This led to a crisis in some hospitals, Sisodia said, adding the oxygen supply had been restored now.The Delhi government demands that states should get their allotted share of oxygen without others interfering into it, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:02 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Wednesday that an official of the Haryana government stopped oxygen supply to Delhi from a plant in Faridabad.

Sisodia said the Centre decides the quota of oxygen for states and the AAP govt had been demanding that the Centre increase Delhi's quota of oxygen from 378 metric tonnes to 700 metric tonnes.

The central government is yet to take a step in this direction, he said.

''We again demand that the Centre increase our oxygen quota to 700 MT in view of the increased consumption. Patients from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, are admitted in city hospitals,'' Sisodia said at a press conference.

He claimed that an official of the Haryana government stopped oxygen supply from a plant in Faridabad.

A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. This led to a crisis in some hospitals, Sisodia said, adding the oxygen supply had been restored now.

The Delhi government demands that states should get their allotted share of oxygen without others interfering into it, he added. PTI GVS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

