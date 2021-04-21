Maha Cong demands door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take the COVID-19 vaccination drive door to door to cover maximum population.

In a letter to the chief minister, Patole said since the immunisation drive has been opened to all adults from May 1, NGOs and private hospitals can be roped in to take it door-to-door.

''The vaccination drive for the 18-plus category will begin from May 1. However, the major challenge of containing the COVID-19 spread still persists. If the state government ropes in NGOs and private hospitals, door-to-door vaccination will be as successful as the one undertaken to eradicate polio,'' he said.

Countries such as the UK, US and Israel could prevail over the coronavirus challenge because they scaled up their vaccination drive and covered maximum population, he said.

The door-to-door vaccination will be especially useful in rural areas, where the population is scattered, Patole said.

Instead of waiting for people to come to local health centres, it is better to approach them and inoculate, the state Congress chief said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)