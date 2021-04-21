Left Menu

PM Modi wishes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speedy recovery from COVID-19

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:16 IST
PM Modi wishes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speedy recovery from COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished well-being and speedy recovery of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. "Praying for the well-being and swift recovery of Adhir Da," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chowdhury took Twitter to inform about his COVID test report. "I have been tested COVID positive. I request all who came in contact with me for the last seven days must comply with COVID protocols. I will be continuing my campaign through virtual platform. I do suggest and request all to take utmost care to keep away COVID from your lives," tweeted Chowdhury.

The test report of the Congress MP who is also West Bengal Congress chief comes just a day before the sixth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections scheduled for Thursday. India reported 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases and 2,023 deaths on Wednesday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

