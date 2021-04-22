WB Polls Phase VI: Voting starts late at Raiganj polling booth in North Dinajpur due to technical glitch

Left Menu

As polling for the sixth phase of West Bengal assembly elections began on Thursday, voting at a polling station in the Raiganj constituency of North Dinajpur district got delayed by over an hour due to a technical glitch.

ANI | North Dinajpur (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-04-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 10:05 IST
Voters queue up at booth number 175 in Islampur, North Dinajpur on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

As polling for the sixth phase of West Bengal assembly elections began on Thursday, voting at a polling station in the Raiganj constituency of North Dinajpur district got delayed by over an hour due to a technical glitch. While voting at the remaining polling booths in the district commenced at 7 am, it started at 8.17 am at booth number 134 at Raiganj Coronation High School.

BJP candidate from Raiganj, North Dinajpur, Krishna Kalyani cast his vote at booth number 134. Speaking to ANI, Kalyani said, "Voting began a little late. It's a festival of democracy and everyone is participating. You can see the queues, it shows that this time voting will be for change, development."

Earlier, BJP national Vice President Mukul Roy cast his vote at booth number 141 at Kanchrapara Municipal Polytechnic High School in Kanchrapara of North 24 Parganas district. West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh and his son and party's candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh also cast their votes at booth number 144 in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas.

As many as 306 candidates, including 27 women, are in the fray in this phase of the assembly elections. Over 1.03 crore voters, including 50.65 lakh women and 256 of the third gender, will be deciding the fate of these candidates across 14,480 polling stations in the sixth phase.

Among the 43 constituencies, nine are in Uttar Dinajpur, eight in Purba Bardhaman, nine in Nadia and 17 are in the North 24 Parganas district. TMC and BJP are contesting all 43 seats. Congress, the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front have made a coalition and are contesting under the banner of Samyukta Morcha. Out of the 43 seats in this round, Congress has got 12 in its share, CPI(M) got 23, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) got four and CPI has got two seats. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also trying its luck and has fielded 37 candidates.

Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, and April 17, respectively. Polling for the seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and 29 respectively while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

