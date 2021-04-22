UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, wife test positive for coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.

''Me and my wife have tested positive for coronavirus. We are in home isolation and following advice of doctors,'' the 57-year-old BJP leader said in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

''Those who have come in contact with me should get themselves tested and follow COVID-19 guidelines,'' he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav had tested positive for the virus on April 14.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tondon are also undergoing treatment after testing positive for the infections.

