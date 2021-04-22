Left Menu

UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, wife test positive for coronavirus

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 12:22 IST
UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, wife test positive for coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.

''Me and my wife have tested positive for coronavirus. We are in home isolation and following advice of doctors,'' the 57-year-old BJP leader said in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

''Those who have come in contact with me should get themselves tested and follow COVID-19 guidelines,'' he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi party supremo Akhilesh Yadav had tested positive for the virus on April 14.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tondon are also undergoing treatment after testing positive for the infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Surging COVID-19 cases cast shadow over annual Chardham Yatra

The rising number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand have begun to cast its shadow on the forthcoming Chardham Yatra with no buses booked yet by devotees to travel to the famed Himalayan temples.The Chardham Yatra begins next month with th...

Registration on Smart City Portal, negative RT-PCR test mandatory to enter Dehradun

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, tourists, devotees and others coming from outside Uttarakhand will only be allowed into Dehradun after registering on the Smart City Portal. Additionally, a negative RT-PCR test not older...

Over 300 passengers flee Assam's Silchar airport to

avoid mandatory COVID test, govt to initiate criminal action Official....

Germany wants to buy up to 30 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Germany wants to buy up to a total 30 million doses of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in June, July and August as long as the European drugs regulator gives the shot the green light, the premier of the state of Saxony, Michael Kretschme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021