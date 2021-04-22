Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 12:54 IST
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was on Thursday discharged from a private hospital here where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The Chief Minister has called a meeting of his cabinet colleagues Thursday at 4 PM to discuss the pandemic sutation.

Yediyurappa was discharged from the city's Manipal Hospital, where he was admitted for the last six days, his office said.

Speaking to reporters after being discharged, the Chief Minister said he has come out healthy.

''Instructions are being given to Ministers to go to their respective districts and take necessary steps to control COVID. I had been in constant touch with Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and Law Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) for the last four days, we will discuss enforcing strict containment measures announced,'' he added.

Stating that the corona situation is getting aggravated day-by-day and we have come to a situation where we are unable to control it, he said, ''two to three people are getting infected in a house...wearing masks, sanitizing and maintaining distance is the only solution to control the spread. I appeal to the people not to venture out of home, unnecessarily.'' ''Strict measures are being taken, don't give room for the police to collect fines for not wearing masks or to punish for flouting rules, and cooperate in the public interest,'' he appealed.

The 78-year old leader was hospitalised on April 16, after he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in eight months.

He had held meetings with officials and experts, also with MPs, MLAs and Ministers from Bengaluru city and had attended the all-party meeting called by the Governor to assess the COVID-19 situation in the state, from the hospital itself.

The Chief Minister was earlier hospitalised on August 2, 2020 after he tested positive for coronavirus, and was discharged on recovery after nine days.

He had got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 12, and was administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Yediyurappa, who had been campaigning for April 17 bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha, and Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments had developed fever while campaigning in Belagavi (Belgaum LS), but had tested negative, however during a subsequent test on April 16 he tested positive and was hospitalised.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

