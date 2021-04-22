Left Menu

Cong leader offers his Dharamsala residence to be used as COVID care centre

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:44 IST
All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Sudhir Sharma on Thursday offered his residence here to be utilised as a COVID care centre.

In a letter to Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati, Sharma said, ''Acknowledging the pandemic spread of coronavirus in our state and acute shortage of care centres/isolation centres nearby, it's imperative that we augment the capacity of the system to handle as many cases as possible.'' ''In the coming months, the load on district healthcare infrastructure is only expected to increase, which will require help and work on private/social solutions. Therefore I would humbly request you to kindly accept my premises/home situated at Rakkar in Dharamshala area to be engaged and utilised as a COVID care or isolation centre,'' the former Himachal Pradesh minister said.

He indicated that around 50 COVID-19 patients can be accommodated at his residence, which can be readied for the purpose within 10 days.

''It would be a great honour for me to dedicate and render my services for my people as we are all together a family,'' Sharma said.

Asked about the proposal, Prajapati said, ''We will evaluate Sudhir Sharma's proposal if the need arises.'' PTI Corr MA IJT

