COVID: Gehlot urges Rajasthan MPs to take up shortage issue with Centre

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed to Rajasthan MPs to take up the matter pertaining to shortage of oxygen and medicines in the state seriously with the Centre. All the members of Parliament should come forward to ensure a proper coordination with the Centre for medicines, oxygen and vaccines, he said in a tweet.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:40 IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed to Rajasthan MPs to take up the matter pertaining to shortage of oxygen and medicines in the state ''seriously'' with the Centre. All the members of Parliament should come forward to ensure a proper coordination with the Centre for medicines, oxygen and vaccines, he said in a tweet. Noting the opinion of experts that the time till April 30 is going to be difficult for India with regards to coronovirus, he urged them to pay special attention to the shortages.

