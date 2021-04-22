Left Menu

West Bengal records 79.09 pc voter turnout in Phase-VI Assembly polls

The sixth phase of West Bengal assembly polls was held peacefully with an estimated voter turnout of 79.09 per cent till 5 pm on Thursday, according to the Election Commission.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 22-04-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 23:16 IST
West Bengal records 79.09 pc voter turnout in Phase-VI Assembly polls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The sixth phase of West Bengal assembly polls was held peacefully with an estimated voter turnout of 79.09 per cent till 5 pm on Thursday, according to the Election Commission. Voting began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security and concluded at 6 pm.

Voting held in 14,480 Polling Stations spread across 43 assembly constituencies. Among the 43 constituencies, nine are in Uttar Dinajpur, eight in Purba Bardhaman, nine in Nadia and 17 are in the North 24 Parganas district. Among the four districts, Nadia recorded the highest voter turnout of 82.70 per cent till 6 pm. Constituency-wise, Tehatta in the Nadia district recorded the highest voting turnout of 84.84 per cent followed by Chapra with 84.71 per cent. Barrackpore constituency in North24 Parganas witnessed the lowest voter turnout with 67 per cent.

As many as 306 candidates, including 27 women, were in the fray in this phase of the assembly elections. In Phase VI, there were over 1.03 crore voters, including 50.65 lakh women and 256 of the third gender. The total number of PwD electors and electors over 80 years of age are 64,266 and 1,57,290 respectively. A total of 14,480 Ballot Units (BUs), 14,480 Control Units (CUs) and 14,480 VVPATs were used in this phase of polling.

7,466 out of 14,480 polling stations were monitored live through webcasting. Drones were also employed to keep watch over polling proceedings. TMC and BJP contested in all 43 seats. Congress, the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front have made a coalition and are contesting under the banner of Samyukta Morcha. Out of the 43 seats in this round, Congress got 12 in its share, CPI(M) got 23, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) got four and CPI got two seats. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has also tried its luck and fielded 37 candidates.

Polling for the seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and 29 respectively while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

