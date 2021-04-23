Naidu condoles demise of patients in Maharashtra hospital fire

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of patients in a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Maharashtra.

Thirteen COVID-19 patients died in a blaze at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said. ''Pained to hear about the loss of lives in a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar, Maharashtra. ''Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

There were 90 patients in the hospital, 18 of them in the ICU, when the fire broke out after a blast in the AC unit.PTI NAB DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)