Congress seeks postponement of Telangana urban body polls

Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI): The Congress in Telangana on Friday sought Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's intervention to stop polls for two municipal corporations and five municipalities, scheduled to be held on April 30, in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

Telangana PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy in a letter to the governor alleged it was clear that the State Election Commission was following the directives of ''its political masters'' to try and finish polling on April 30 despite the fact that prevailing situation in Telangana is ''very severe''.

''Your kind intervention is sought in stopping the election process at the present point and starting from the same point after the Covid-19 wave starts reducing,'' Reddy requested in his letter.

The SEC had earlier issued the poll notification for Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, Khammam Municipal Corporation and Siddipet, Atchampet, Nakrekal, Jadcherla and Kothur municipalities and canvassing by various political parties is currently underway.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on April 30 and counting of votes will be taken up on May 3.

By continuing the elections, the SEC is endangering the lives of lakhs of voters in cities and towns which are going for polls, he further alleged.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

