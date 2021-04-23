Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:28 IST
Vij orders deployment of police at crowded places to enforce COVID rules

With Haryana witnessing a sharp surge in coronavirus cases, Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered the deployment of police at crowded places to enforce the infection guidelines.

Presiding over a meeting with senior police officers of the state, he directed that the COVID-19 rules framed by the government should be strictly enforced.

He said in a statement that in view of increasing cases, police have been ordered not to give any kind of relaxation. Police personnel should be deployed at crowded places like markets, shopping centres and playgrounds so that COVID-19 guidelines can be strictly adhered to, he said.

Vij directed them to strictly enforce gathering restrictions and directions related to the closure of shops after 6 pm daily besides the imposition of the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. Vij directed duty magistrates and local municipal officers to keep a check on clubs, banquet halls, wedding ceremonies and public functions so that the number of people invited to the programmes does not exceed the maximum limit.

Meanwhile, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said about 100 to 150 oxygen-equipped beds will be provided soon by a Faridabad-based company.

He gave this information in a meeting held through video conferencing with the officers of Faridabad district, according to an official statement.

The Haryana government had on April 16 deputed 12 senior IAS officers in various districts of the state to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

Kaushal, who has been deputed in Faridabad, directed the officials concerned to make efforts towards contact tracing in the district.

While directing the district officers regarding adequate supply of oxygen to private or government hospital in Faridabad district, he said nodal officers should be appointed in coordination with the hospitals.

The nodal officers will keep a track of oxygen supply. In case of any oxygen shortage in hospitals, the doctors can contact nodal officers and get information regarding the supply, he added.

