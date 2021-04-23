Biden, Erdogan agree to meet at NATO summit in June -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday and the two leaders agreed to meet during the NATO summit in June, the White House said.

Biden conveyed "his interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements," the White House said in a brief statement.

Biden is expected to formally recognize the massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire during World War One as an act of genocide, but the statement made no mention of the issue.

