Left Menu

Biden, Erdogan agree to meet at NATO summit in June -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:43 IST
Biden, Erdogan agree to meet at NATO summit in June -White House
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday and the two leaders agreed to meet during the NATO summit in June, the White House said.

Biden conveyed "his interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements," the White House said in a brief statement.

Biden is expected to formally recognize the massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire during World War One as an act of genocide, but the statement made no mention of the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

10,000 march in Armenian capital to commemorate killings

About 10,000 people held a torchlight parade in Armenias capital Friday to commemorate the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed in Ottoman Turkey more than a century ago.The evening march from a central square to a sprawling memorial comp...

Many patients found occupying hospital beds without needing them in Noida

Several people have been found occupying beds in private hospitals of Noida and Greater Noida without being in need for them, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Friday, indicating action against such health facilities. Over 200 b...

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking charges

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal sex trafficking charges in the U.S. case accusing her of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and sexually abuse girls. Maxwell, 59, entered her plea ...

Noida: 12 repeat offenders fined Rs 10,000 each for violating COVID protocols

Twelve people were fined Rs 10,000 each after they were found roaming in public places without a face mask for the second time in violation of COVID-19 protocols, the Noida Police said on Friday.Overall, 853 people were fined across Noida a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021