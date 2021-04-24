Belarus to set up emergency procedure for transferring presidential power - Belta

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that he would sign a decree allowing the transfer of presidential power to the Belarusian security council if he became unable to work as president, the state Belta news agency reported.

The prime minister would head the security council if the president is absent, Lukashenko added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)