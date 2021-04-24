Mithun, Dilip Ghosh violated COVID-19 protocols, complaint filed: TMC leader

The TMC claimed on Saturday that BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and actor Mithun Chakraborty have violated COVID-19 protocols by organising public meetings that were attended by more than 500 people, and said a complaint has been filed with the EC in the matter.

Senior TMC leader Saugata Roy told reporters here that Ghosh, the state BJP president, and Chakraborty, an actor- turned-politician, held public meetings at Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda districts respectively, with little or no regard for directions given by the EC amid the COVID-19 surge.

''We have sought strict action against the two. They should be barred from holding public meetings for the last phase of elections,'' he said.

Roy, however, rued the fact that the poll panel hasn't taken any action so far.

''The EC is acting at the behest of the BJP. No action has been taken yet against the two BJP leaders, despite the complaints lodged by the TMC on Friday and this morning,'' the Lok Sabha MP said.

He also underlined that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party heavyweight Abhishek Banerjee have stopped holding public meetings, keeping in mind the interest of common people.

The TMC MP further alleged that the prolonged election schedule in Bengal has contributed to the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Roy accused the Centre of ''not taking adequate measures'' to avert shortage of vaccines, medical oxygen and essential drug Remdesevir in West Bengal and other parts of the country.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had long been stressing the need for smooth supply of vaccines, and even sought the Centre's help for free distribution of the vials, but not much was done about it, he added.

