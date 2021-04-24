Left Menu

Union minister Som Parkash in ICU at Mohali hospital

Union minister Som Parkash, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, is on oxygen support in an ICU of a private hospital in Mohali where doctors were closely monitoring his condition. Parkash 72, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and BJP MP from Hoshiarpur, had tweeted earlier this week, stating that he tested positive for the infection.

Union Minister Som Parkash (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Som Parkash, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, is on oxygen support in an ICU of a private hospital in Mohali where doctors were closely monitoring his condition. Parkash (72), Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and BJP MP from Hoshiarpur, had tweeted earlier this week, stating that he tested positive for the infection. According to a statement issued on Saturday by Mohali's Fortis Hospital, "Som Parkash has COVID pneumonia with significant lung involvement and raised biomarkers.'' "He is on oxygen support and being managed medically as per guidelines. He is being monitored closely in the intensive care unit and the next few days would determine the trajectory of his stabilisation," it said.

Parkash was earlier admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital at Banur in Patiala and on Friday, he was brought to Fortis Hospital, said a senior health official of the Health Department.

