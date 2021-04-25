Left Menu

BJP flouting EC COVID safety norms, claims TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2021 01:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 01:09 IST
BJP flouting EC COVID safety norms, claims TMC's Abhishek Banerjee
In BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, people are not getting beds in hospitals, crying for oxygen on streets and crematoriums are overflowing with bodies, he claimed. Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday attacked the BJP for allegedly organising campaign rallies flouting the Election Commissions COVID-19 safety protocols amid surging cases, and urged the poll panel to take note of it.

While the TMC has announced the cancellation of public meetings the day EC banned roadshows, rallies and allowed meetings only with a maximum of 500 people, the BJP is refusing to obey the rules endangering people's lives, the TMC youth wing president claimed in a live interaction on Facebook.

He alleged that 10,000 people attended a BJP rally at Malda on Saturday.

''The EC allowed rallies with 500 people but did nothing to monitor the restriction. The EC should have clubbed the remaining phases (of the election),'' the nephew of party chief Mamata Banerjee said.

The saffron party has no concern for people's lives, he alleged.

''The PM deprived 130 crore people of the country and sent the COVID-19 vaccine to 80 countries to boost his image.

Now there is around 3 lakh cases and 2000 deaths daily in the country,'' he said accusing the Narendra Modi government of totally mishandling the situation.

In BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, people are not getting beds in hospitals, crying for oxygen on streets and crematoriums are overflowing with bodies, he claimed.

To prevent such a situation in West Bengal, one needs to have Mamata Banerjee at the helm who had successfully contained the coronavirus situation last year, the TMC leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Eleven Serie A clubs call for Italy's three ESL teams to be punished

Eleven Serie A clubs have called for AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus to face consequences for their involvement in the failed European Super League project. AS Roma, Torino, Bologna, Genoa, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, Spezia, Benevento, Crotone...

Oxygen packing plant in Brazil hit by explosion

An industrial plant dedicated to oxygen packing in the city of Fortaleza, in Brazils northeastern region, exploded on Saturday, leaving four people injured, local media reported.Industrial gas maker White Martins, owner of the plant, said i...

Soccer-English leagues announce social media boycott in stand against online racism

Englands football authorities have joined forces to announce a social media boycott next weekend in response to continued online racist abuse of players. The boycott will take place across a full fixture programme in the mens and womens pro...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Pedigree cats seized in Thai drugs raid find new home with feline fanaticPedigree cats confiscated by Thai police during a drugs raid have found a home with a feline fanatic after being put ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021