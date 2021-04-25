Left Menu

Rajasthan minister accuses BJP MLAs, MPs of 'hiding' from people during COVID crisis

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Kharchariyawas on Sunday accused the state BJP MLAs and MPs of hiding while people suffering from coronavirus need oxygen and medicines.The minister also gave Rs 1 crore from his MLALAD fund for arranging oxygen concentrators, medicines, injections and ration for people, according to a statement.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-04-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 17:40 IST
Rajasthan minister accuses BJP MLAs, MPs of 'hiding' from people during COVID crisis

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Kharchariyawas on Sunday accused the state BJP MLAs and MPs of ''hiding'' while people suffering from coronavirus need oxygen and medicines.

The minister also gave Rs 1 crore from his MLALAD fund for arranging oxygen concentrators, medicines, injections and ration for people, according to a statement. He appealed to all Rajasthan legislators to release Rs 1 crore from their fund, saying that just three months ago, the state government had increased the amount under it from Rs 2.25 crore to 5 crore. It is our responsibility that when the government has given the MLAs an equal amount of fund that is available to an MP, all should come forward to help people in this crisis, he said, accusing the BJP of doing nothing for people.

He alleged that the Rajasthan government pleaded with folded hands but the BJP MLAs and MPs, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and three Union ministers from the state, did not help in bringing needed oxygen supplies to the state. ''Where are the BJP leaders hiding. I fail to understand it. People of the state are suffering due to lack of oxygen and medicines. People are losing lives. What a greater sin can the Centre commit,'' he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Google tests new Android feature 'Guacamole'

Tech giant Google seems to be testing a new feature Guacamole that would let its users stop alarms and answer calls in Android phone simply by saying stop with the users not needing to pick up your phone or even say Hey Google. The Verge qu...

SL vs Ban: Batsmen dominate as first Test ends in draw

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ended in a draw after the last session of the game was washed out due to rain on Sunday. Bangladesh picked up five wickets in the morning session of Day Five as Sri Lanka declared their inning...

Soccer-Irish PM says UEFA 'out of order' with Euro 2020 spectator demands

UEFA is out of order in demanding fans be present during Euro 2020 games considering COVID-19 infection levels, Irelands Prime Minister said on Sunday, days after the country was stripped of four matches for refusing to guarantee attendance...

Fashion company Richemont confirms death of designer Alber Elbaz from COVID-19

Luxury fashion company Richemont on Sunday confirmed the death of designer Alber Elbaz, saying the former creative director at French fashion house Lanvin had died from COVID-19.Among Elbazs creations were the dress worn by Meryl Streep whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021