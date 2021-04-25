United States has offered Iraq support for Baghdad fire -White House official

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has offered assistance to Iraqi officials following a fire at a Baghdad hospital that was treating COVID-19 patients, an official said on Sunday.

The U.S. government is in touch with Iraqi officials and has offered support, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement. An oxygen tank explosion sparked a fire at the hospital that killed at least 82 people and injured 110.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)