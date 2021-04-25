Left Menu

No orders given to arrest 'TMC goons': EC

The Election Commission on Sunday refuted media reports about it giving an order to arrest "TMC goons", saying it did not give any such order against workers of any party.

Updated: 25-04-2021 20:27 IST
The Election Commission on Sunday refuted media reports about it giving an order to arrest "TMC goons", saying it did not give any such order against workers of any party. "A section of the media has reported about allegations made by chairperson AITC and Chief Minister West Bengal that instructions have been given by some officers of ECI and Observers to arrest 'TMC goons'. Such statements supposedly attributed to ECI Officers and Observers are absolutely baseless, false and misleading. No such instructions have been given by any Observer, Chief Electoral Officer or Officer of the Commission to act against workers of any party (ies)," read an ECI statement.

"It has also been reported that Chief Minister would be taking the matter to the court. No court case has so far been reported to the CEO, West Bengal's office or the Commission where any instance of preventive action against a non-criminal has come to the notice. Misleading narratives apart, leave alone any court case, no specific instance of illegal preventive action against any worker of the party has been reported till April 25, 2021," it added. The Commission noted that conduct of free, fair, intimidation free and violence-free election requires close monitoring of all miscreants and history sheeters who have the potential to vitiate the polls. "Preventive actions under relevant provisions of CrPC, IPC are taken by all law enforcing agencies to ensure they are prevented from creating any mischief."

There are standing instructions for law enforcing agencies of all poll going states to ensure compilation of a list of miscreants based on criminal history, including involvement in election-related crime in the past. Action is taken and must be taken against such miscreants who have the potential of scaring genuine voters in any manner, said the Commission. "DEOs, Commissioners of Police, SPs, Observers and the Chief Electoral Officer of the State (s) going to poll and Commission review and ensure that such lists are compiled timely and acted upon in an impartial manner. Commission or Observers for that matter convey instructions in such matters through Chief Electoral officer," it said.

West Bengal is going through an eight-phased assembly election this year. The polling for the first six phases has been completed. The voting for the seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

