COVID deaths in UP due to state govt's laxity: Cong

The Congress on Sunday alleged that coronavirus deaths in Uttar Pradesh are to the result of the state government’s ''laxity'' as it failed to provide ''timely treatment'' to patients.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu also claimed that patients are not getting proper facilities at COVID treatment centres. The claims of the government over the oxygen supply are too far from the ground reality, he said, adding that people are not getting medicines. “COVID-19 patients and those suffering from other serious diseases are not getting timely medical treatment, and are dying. These deaths are due to laxity of the state government,'' Lallu said. ''Scientists and doctors are saying that the infection numbers will peak in May. The question is what arrangements the Yogi government have made for this? The chief minister and his cabinet colleagues should try to know the ground reality,'' Lallu said.

