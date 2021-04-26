Left Menu

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-04-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 09:11 IST
WB polls: People will vote for Mamata, says TMC candidate from Bhowanipore
TMC candidate Bhowanipore constituency, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay. Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress candidate from Bhowanipore constituency, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Monday said that people will vote for Mamata Banerjee as "her projects and her development" has reached all homes in the state. "People will vote for Mamata Banerjee. Her projects, her development has reached all homes. This election is being held on those issues. I have been in politics since 1962. This is the first time I am voting for myself," he said after casting his vote in the seventh phase of polling of the ongoing assembly elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Bhowanipore constituency. Voting in 34 constituencies spread across five districts of West Bengal is currently underway. A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women are in the fray in this phase of the West Bengal elections.

The phase will witness an intense battle in six constituencies in Dakshin Dinajpur, six in Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in Paschim Bardhaman and four in Kolkata. Polling for the eighth and final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

