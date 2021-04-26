5 COVID patients die at pvt hospital in Hisar, kin allege oxygen shortage as cause

Left Menu

Five COVID-19 patients, including one from Delhi, died at a private hospital here on Monday with relatives of the deceased holding a protest attributing their death to an alleged grave shortage of medical oxygen shortage at the facility. Police said they were verifying the allegations of oxygen shortage after relatives of some of the deceased held a protest outside the facility.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:14 IST
Police said they were verifying the allegations of oxygen shortage after relatives of some of the deceased held a protest outside the facility. The hospital administration was, however, not available for making comments on the matter.

Three of the patients who died at the hospital hailed from Haryana's Hisar district, one belonged to Delhi and another one was from Punjab.

A police official said the bodies of the deceased were sent to the Agroha Medical College here following protocols and guidelines issued by the government for dealing with those who die of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, police have been deployed in and around the hospital to prevent any untoward incident. Urban Estate Police Station in-charge Jagdish said that they were verifying allegations leveled by the family members of the deceased.

He, however, said so far they have not received any formal complaint from any of the family members of the deceased alleging any negligence on part of the hospital.

He also said Hisar's Chief Medical Officer will investigate the entire incident. Any action by the police, if needed, will be taken based on CMO's investigation report, the police officer he added.

This incident came within 24 hours of two similar incidents in Haryana.

On Sunday, four patients had died in a private hospital in Rewari allegedly due to a shortage of medical oxygen following which the district administration launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the deaths.

The Gurgaon district administration had also ordered a probe into the death of four patients in a private hospital after reports that they died due to an alleged oxygen shortage in the facility. The hospital authorities in Gurgaon, however, had denied these reports and said those who died were critically ill.

The opposition Congress, meanwhile, slammed the BJP-JJP led dispensation over the ''oxygen shortage" issue.

''Mr. Chief Minister, there is an outcry in Haryana due to oxygen shortage. People are losing their lives. Horrific scenes are being witnessed everywhere. Supply of oxygen to hospitals in Haryana should be made without delay,'' state Congress president Kumari Selja said in a tweet on Monday.

