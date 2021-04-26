Left Menu

WB Polls: 55.12 pc voter turnout till 2 pm

Amid a few skirmishes, the voter turnout for the seventh and penultimate phase of the high-stakes West Bengal election reached 55.12 per cent at 2 pm on Monday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:34 IST
WB Polls: 55.12 pc voter turnout till 2 pm
Polling underway in West Bengal for the seventh phase.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a few skirmishes, the voter turnout for the seventh and penultimate phase of the high-stakes West Bengal election reached 55.12 per cent at 2 pm on Monday. Among the districts, Murshidabad maintained the highest turnout with 60.53 percent, while Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda registered 58.96 per cent and 58.16 per cent respectively.

Bhagabangola recorded the highest percentage of voters among all constituencies at 62.65 per cent while Raninagar and Bhowanipore recorded 62.56 per cent and 41.97 per cent respectively. Earlier during polling today, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Agnimitra Paul on Monday accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) agents of manipulating voters by wearing a cap with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's photo on it, at a booth in her constituency during the polling for the seventh phase of the assembly elections.

"TMC polling agent was wearing a cap with Chief Minister's photo on it, at a polling booth at Baktarnagar High School in Asansol Dakshin and when we complain about it, the presiding officer says that he is unwell and did not notice it," Paul, a candidate from Asansol Dakshin constituency, told ANI. Meanwhile, a BJP polling agent named Sankar Sakar alleged that he was forcefully pushed out of booth number 91 by TMC members and made to leave the spot in Bakhra village of Ratua, Malda.

"TMC members, who are residents of the village, told me that they won't let me there as I'm not a voter there. They forcefully pushed me out. I was threatened by them," he told ANI. However, a TMC member said that Sankar was asked to leave the polling booth respectfully as he was not a voter there and that nobody threatened him.

A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women are in the fray in this phase of the West Bengal elections. The phase will witness an intense battle in six constituencies in Dakshin Dinajpur, six in Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in Paschim Bardhaman and four in Kolkata, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Polling for the eighth and final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

5 COVID patients die at pvt hospital in Hisar, kin allege oxygen shortage as cause

Five COVID-19 patients, including one from Delhi, died at a private hospital here on Monday with relatives of the deceased holding a protest attributing their death to alleged grave shortage of medical oxygen at the facility.Police said the...

Spain's Pamplona cancels bull-running festival for second year in row

The mayor of the Spanish city of Pamplona on Monday cancelled the San Fermin festival, which draws thrill-seekers from all over the world to run with fighting bulls through its streets, for a second year because of the coronavirus pandemic....

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend's Serie A matches

Talking points from the weekends Serie A matches.INTER TITLE 95 CERTAIN Inter Milan moved within five points of their first Serie A title in 11 years as they edged to a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona.The result left the runaway leaders 11 point...

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

Netflix has renewed the science fiction horror series Stranger Things for Season 4. The fourth season is currently under production and the enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see the hit series. Recently, in a video call with a fan, Strange...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021