WB phase-VII polls: 75.06 pc voter turnout recorded till 6 pm

West Bengal recorded an approximate voter turnout of 75.06 per cent till 6 pm on Monday across 34 constituencies in five districts during the seventh phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC).

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:35 IST
Visuals from a polling station in Murshidabad (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal recorded an approximate voter turnout of 75.06 per cent till 6 pm on Monday across 34 constituencies in five districts during the seventh phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC). Among the five districts, Murshidabad recorded the highest voter turnout of 80.37 per cent till 6 pm. Constituency-wise, Raninagar in the Murshidabad district recorded the highest voter turnout of 84.35 per cent followed by Bhagabangola at 83.50 per cent. Rashbehari constituency in Kolkata witnessed the lowest voter turnout at 55.93 per cent.

The power battle in West Bengal reached its penultimate stage as polling for the seventh phase of the state assembly elections began at 7 am on Monday. Among the 34 constituencies, six are in Dakshin Dinajpur, six in Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in Paschim Bardhaman and four in Kolkata.

In Phase-VII, over 81.88 lakh electorates, including 39.87 lakh women and 221 third gender persons, are casting their votes at as many as 11,376 polling stations. A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women are in the fray in this phase of the West Bengal elections.

Ruling TMC and BJP are contesting on all 34 seats. Congress, the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) have made a coalition and are contesting under the banner of Sanyukta Morcha. Out of the 34 seats in this round, Congress has got 18 in its share, CPI(M) got 12, RSP three, AIFB got one and ISF has got four seats.Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also trying its luck and has fielded 25 candidates. Polling for the eighth and final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

