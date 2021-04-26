Left Menu

Chad's new military rulers name civilian prime minister, opposition protests

Chad's new military rulers named a civilian politician, Albert Pahimi Padacke, as prime minister of a transitional government on Monday a week after President Idriss Deby's battlefield death, but opposition leaders quickly dismissed the appointment.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:41 IST
Chad's new military rulers name civilian prime minister, opposition protests

Chad's new military rulers named a civilian politician, Albert Pahimi Padacke, as prime minister of a transitional government on Monday a week after President Idriss Deby's battlefield death, but opposition leaders quickly dismissed the appointment. Padacke served as prime minister from 2016 to 2018 and was seen as an ally of Deby, who ruled Chad for 30 years.

A military council seized power after Deby was killed as he visited troops fighting rebels on April 19. Opposition politicians have called the military takeover a coup, and two said on Monday the army had no right to pick a premier. The transition and the wrangling around it is being closely watched in a country that is a power in central Africa and a longtime Western ally against Islamist militants across the Sahel.

The military council is headed by Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, and has said it will oversee an 18-month transition to elections. Mahamat Idriss Deby, a general, has been declared the national president and has dissolved parliament. But the council is coming under international pressure to hand over power to civilians as soon as possible. The African Union has expressed "grave concern" about the military takeover, while France, the former colonial ruler, and some of Chad's neighbours are are pushing for a civilian-military solution.

Despite Padacke's apppointment, the council is still likely to be the ultimate authority. Although an ally of the late Deby, Padacke ran against him several times.

He came second with 10% of the vote in an election on April 11 which was boycotted by several opposition leaders who said it was rigged. Deby - who took power in a rebellion in 1990 - was declared winner with about 79% of the vote just before he was killed. International human rights groups, who had long criticised Deby's repressive rule, have said the election campaign was marked by violence and intimidation.

"(Padacke) was prime minister under Deby and we will not accept for him to lead the transitional government," said Dinamou Daram, president of the Socialist Party Without Borders. "The junta wants to continue with the system of the old regime. We reject this way of proceeding," he told Reuters.

Yacine Abderamane, president of the opposition Reformist Party, also rejected Padacke's nomination. "It is not up to the transitional military council to designate a prime minister in this isolated manner. We want there to be talks between political parties, civil society and other actors in order to reach a consensus," he said.

A coalition of civil society groups and opposition politicians has called for a peaceful protest on Tuesday in N'Djamena to demand a return to "constitutional order". One civil society leader said he was optimistic that Padacke would be open to talks to ease political tensions.

"He is a major player who can achieve dialogue with all sides and move the political process forward toward peaceful elections," said Mahamat Digadimbaye, national coordinator for civil society and human rights associations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish tourism minister receives red-stained knife, follows death threats to others

Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday she had received a knife covered in red stains by post, days after senior security officials and a left-wing party leader were sent death threats.The ministry released a photo showing a s...

Paytm, others extend support to tackle oxygen shortage

Fintech major Paytm on Monday said Paytm Foundation will import over 3,000 Oxygen Concentrators OCs to tackle the current oxygen shortage in the country amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic.The company has also launched a nationwide ...

Turks demonstrate against Biden''s Armenian genocide decision

A small group of Turkish protestors gathered outside the American consulate in Istanbul Monday to protest US President Joe Bidens decision to call the Ottoman Empires mass deportations and killings of Armenians a century ago a genocide. A f...

French restaurants to reopen in staggered manner - Macron

French restaurants will reopen in a staggered fashion and on a regional basis, depending on the extent to which the COVID-19 epidemic is brought under control, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday. French bars and restaurants have been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021