Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar speaks to British foreign secretary Dominic Raab

Discussed our cooperation to address different aspects of the COVID challenge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:28 IST
EAM Jaishankar speaks to British foreign secretary Dominic Raab
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

A day after the UK announced assistance to India in fighting the coronavirus crisis, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his British counterpart Dominic Raab and discussed bilateral cooperation in addressing different aspects of the pandemic.

Jaishankar said he and Foreign Secretary Raab also reviewed progress in the India-UK bilateral agenda.

The UK on Sunday announced that more than 600 pieces of vital medical equipment are being sent to India to support the country in its fight against COVID-19.

''Thank Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab of U.K. for the call today. Discussed our cooperation to address different aspects of the COVID challenge. Also reviewed progress in our bilateral agenda,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

The country recorded over three lakh-plus coronavirus cases for the fifth straight day on Monday.

On Sunday, Jaishankar spoke to his counterpart from the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

''Appreciated the call yesterday from HH Sheikh @ABZayed, FM of UAE expressing his solidarity with India. As always, deeply value good wishes and international cooperation,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Social distancing, use of masks essential to prevent spread of COVID: Govt

Social distancing and use of masks are essential measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection, the government said on Monday. Addressing a news conference, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Wel...

Andhra Pradesh reports 9,881 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 9,881 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 10,43,441. The state has reported 9,881 COVID-19 cases from 74,041 samples tested in last 24 hours.State health bulletin r...

WIDER IMAGE-Documenting the death of a COVID patient outside a Delhi hospital

For Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui, covering Indias second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is a daily circuit of crematoriums, cemeteries and hospitals, capturing the struggles of a nation of 1.4 billion people.From that experience, ...

Apple announces 1st East Coast campus in North Carolina

Apple is expanding spending in the US and announced plans Monday to build its first East Coast campus, in North Carolina. The iPhone maker is boosting US spending to USD 430 billion over the next five years and doubling its hiring plans by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021