Left Menu

Draghi says Recovery Plan holds key to Italy's "destiny"

Prime Minister Mario Draghi presented a multi-billion-euro economic Recovery Plan to parliament on Monday, telling lawmakers it held the key to Italy's future wellbeing after the ravages of the coronavirus. Most of the cash will come from a special European Union kitty, to be spent on schemes to improve Italy's fragile infrastructure, boost environmentally sustainable development and encourage digital innovation.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:17 IST
Draghi says Recovery Plan holds key to Italy's "destiny"
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Prime Minister Mario Draghi presented a multi-billion-euro economic Recovery Plan to parliament on Monday, telling lawmakers it held the key to Italy's future wellbeing after the ravages of the coronavirus.

Most of the cash will come from a special European Union kitty, to be spent on schemes to improve Italy's fragile infrastructure, boost environmentally sustainable development and encourage digital innovation. "The destiny of the country lies in this set of projects," Draghi told the lower house of parliament.

Draghi aims to present the 336-page document to the European Commission by an April 30 target date and intervened directly in talks with Brussels on Saturday to overcome some of the Commission's concerns about the plan. The EU cash will be disbursed to the 27 member states in installments through 2026, conditional on benchmarks being met and reforms adopted.

Italy, the main recipient, is entitled to some 205 billion euros ($247.56 billion) of cheap loans and grants. This will be topped up by 30.6 bln euros of its own borrowing. Draghi said Rome's Recovery Plan offered hope to a country harder hit than most of its European neighbours by the coronavirus pandemic, with almost 120,000 official deaths "and many more that were never recorded".

Hit by lockdown measures, Italy's chronically sluggish economy shrank by 9% last year and is still mired in recession. While the government hopes the inflow of funds for investment can finally unleash growth, Draghi told parliament "the aspect of the reforms is fundamental".

These include an overhaul of the state bureaucracy, the justice system, the tax system and public tender processes. Italy has promised many of these reforms in the past but with little tangible success. Adding to the complications this time around is the fact that new elections are due by 2023 at the latest, giving Draghi a very tight window of opportunity.

The country has also been notoriously inefficient in using EU-funds, but Draghi vowed it would not squander this historic opportunity. "I am certain that we will manage to put this plan into practice," he said to loud applause.

"I am certain that honesty, intelligence and an appetite for the future will prevail over corruption, stupidity and vested interests." ($1 = 0.8281 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyers walk out of Turkish court at pro-Kurdish party members' trial

Defence lawyers walked out of court on Monday alleging unfair treatment at the start of a trial of members of Turkeys main pro-Kurdish party over 2014 protests that began during an assault by Islamic State on the Syrian Kurdish town of Koba...

COVID-19: No shortage of medical oxygen in Goa, says CM Sawant

Amid a shortage of medical oxygen in several states due to surging COVID-19 cases, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday stated that there was no shortage of oxygen in the state. Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, We have as muc...

98 more coronavirus deaths, 6,318 fresh cases in Punjab

Ninety-eight more fatalities, the highest number of deaths in a day this year, pushed the toll to 8,530 in Punjab while 6,318 fresh infections took the total count to 3,45,366, according to a medical bulletin issued on Monday.The state had ...

Liquor shops to remain closed in Puducherry till April 30

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the government of Puducherry on Monday ordered all categories of liquor shops to remain closed with immediate effect up to midnight of April 30.All categories of liquor shops to remain closed with im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021