AICC Rajasthan in-charge holds online meet with state govt to discuss pandemic, vaccines

Gehlot said the interests of the state are constantly being discriminated by the Centre.Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra said the suggestions received by the organisation will be presented to the state government through the proposal to provide relief to the common man.Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Congress secretary and Rajasthan co-in-charge Tarun Kumar and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also addressed the meeting.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 00:52 IST
Congress national general secretary Ajay Maken on Monday asked the organisation and Rajasthan government to work to save people from the current crisis arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Maken, who is the AICC in-charge of the state, was reviewing the work done by the state government and the party state unit in an online meeting to provide relief to people affected by the pandemic.

Maken said the Congress government in the state did a great job during the first wave of the pandemic that had been praised by a body like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the model here has been adopted in many places in the country and abroad.

He said that the common man has to be saved from the crisis at present caused by the second wave of coronavirus. He said attention should be paid to ensure that patients get oxygen and there is no scarcity of life-saving medicines and injections.

In the virtual meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Rajasthan government is working on a large-scale vaccination programme to protect the common man from the grip of coronavirus infection at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore to provide free vaccines to youth between the ages of 18 to 45 years.

He said the state government has achieved the capacity to conduct more than 70,000 tests per day. Several oxygen plants were set up and infrastructure developed in the medical field.

He said that nutritious food is available to the people of the state at Rs 8 per plate through 'Indira Rasoi' scheme. Gehlot said the interests of the state are constantly being ''discriminated'' by the Centre.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra said the suggestions received by the organisation will be presented to the state government through the proposal to provide relief to the common man.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Congress secretary and Rajasthan co-in-charge Tarun Kumar and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also addressed the meeting.

