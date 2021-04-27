Left Menu

BJP govt lying on issue of availability of oxygen in Uttar Pradesh:Akhilesh Yadav

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 11:36 IST
BJP govt lying on issue of availability of oxygen in Uttar Pradesh:Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party supremo AKhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of lying on the issue of availability of oxygen for coronavirus patients, and said it was sad that people were wandering in search of the life-saving gas.

''Never before has there been so much insult to the truth,'' he said attacking the BJP government on the issue.

In a tweet in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, ''The way in which the people of Uttar Pradesh are wandering for getting oxygen is very sad and even more sad is that the BJP government is lying publicly that there is no shortage. This is a moral offence. Now even the supporters of BJP are bound to lose their loved ones in this lie.'' Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently said that there is no shortage of oxygen and medicines for COVID-19 patients in the state.

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 249 coronavirus deaths, the highest single-day fatality count so far, as 33,574 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 11,20,176.PTI ABN DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

