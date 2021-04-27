Left Menu

Senior Congress leader M Satyanarayana Rao no more

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:13 IST
Senior Congress leader M Satyanarayana Rao no more

Senior Congress leader and former minister M Satyanarayana Rao died here on Tuesday, party sources said.

He was unwell for some time and breathed his last undergoing treatment at the state-run NIMS hospital here at around 2.45 am, they said.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.

Meneni Satyanarayana Rao (88), popularly known as MSR, was born in Vedhira village of Karimnagar district.

From 1969 to 1971 MSR took part in the Telangana movement.

He served thrice as an MP, was the President of Pradesh Congress Committee in united Andhra Pradesh, was the General Secretary of AICC and was also a minister in Y S Rajashekhar Reddy cabinet.

''As a Telangana supporter, MP, minister in the joint state and chairman of the Road Transport Corporation, MSR has displayed a special style and is known as a straight man in politics,'' Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao recalled, according to a release from the CM's office.

Rao extended his deepest condolences to the family members of the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements to conduct MSRs cremation with official honours.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs GKishan Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Telangana BJP unit President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar were among several others who mourned MSR's death.

