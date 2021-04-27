Vajpayee's niece and ex-MP Karuna Shukla dies of coronavirus
She quit the BJP in 2013 claiming the party was under a grip of power politics.After having ended her 32-year-long association with the BJP, she joined the Congress in 2014 and contested the Lok Sabha election that year from the Bilaspur constituency but was defeated by BJPs Lakhan Lal Sahu.She contested the 2018 Assembly election from Rajnandgaon and was defeated by former chief minister Raman Singh.Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the demise of Shukla.My aunt Karuna Shukla is no more.PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:13 IST
Congress leader and former MP Karuna Shukla died of coronavirus in Raipur, her family members said on Tuesday.
The niece of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at a private hospital on Monday night, they said.
Shukla (70) was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha and represented the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh. She quit the BJP in 2013 claiming the party was under a grip of power politics.
After having ended her 32-year-long association with the BJP, she joined the Congress in 2014 and contested the Lok Sabha election that year from the Bilaspur constituency but was defeated by BJP's Lakhan Lal Sahu.
She contested the 2018 Assembly election from Rajnandgaon and was defeated by former chief minister Raman Singh.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the demise of Shukla.
''My aunt Karuna Shukla is no more. The ruthless coronavirus snatched her away. I continued to get her blessings,'' Baghel tweeted in Hindi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Speaker to chair virtual meet on COVID-19 situation on April 19
Bodies of COVID patients taken for cremation in garbage van in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon
Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll: People queue up to cast their votes
Covid victim's body ferried on tractor in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon
Bypolls held for two Lok Sabha, 12 assembly seats