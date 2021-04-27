Swedish c.bank's Ingves says not big worry if inflation overshoots

A period with inflation over the 2% target of the Swedish central bank would not be a big problem, Governor Stefan Ingves said on Tuesday after the central bank kept policy unchanged.

"When we have a pace of inflation that for long periods has been under the inflation target, it is not a problem if inflation were to overshoot for a period," Ingves told reporters.

"On the other hand, it would be a big worry if expansive monetary policy, or for that matter, fiscal policy was to end too early."

