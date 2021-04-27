Left Menu

Compulsory home quarantine of persons who campaigned in Bengal polls, plea in Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday received a petition seeking direction to ensure compulsory home quarantine of persons who campaigned in the Assembly Elections in West Bengal, over the last one week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:52 IST
Compulsory home quarantine of persons who campaigned in Bengal polls, plea in Delhi HC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Sushil Batra The Delhi High Court on Tuesday received a petition seeking direction to ensure compulsory home quarantine of persons who campaigned in the Assembly Elections in West Bengal, over the last one week.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on April 30. The application has been moved through Advocate Virag Gupta which seeks direction to recover the penalty from all political parties on the basis of crowd claimed to be in road shows and rallies, which was in violation of COVID-19 guidelines of the Election Commission.

The fresh direction also seeks to lodge FIRs against all-star campaigners and leaders of all political parties who openly violated masking and social distancing guidelines of the Election Commission. The plea also requested for the prosecution of officials of the Election Commission who failed to enforce COVID guidelines issued by themselves, despite the legal representation of the petitioner.

The intervention application was moved by former DGP Dr Vikram Singh and Chairman of think tank CASC in the ongoing matter and sought direction to Election Commission to prominently publish on its website, mobile apps, election materials, and other platforms the "Election Commission Guidelines for the conduct of general elections/bye-elections during COVID-19" published in August last year. Owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, the Madras High Court had earlier said that ECI officials should probably be "booked for murder", the plea states.

Even the Delhi High Court had issued notice to ECI on plea to ensure masks are worn during election campaigns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Premiership agrees to release Lions players before warm-up game with Japan

Premiership Rugby announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with the British Irish Lions to release its players at the end of their domestic commitments and before their warm-up game against Japan.The match against Japan on Jun...

Olympics-Britain to send 'strongest ever' swimming team to Tokyo

Britain will send its strongest ever swimming team to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after announcing an initial squad of 28 on Tuesday, officials said. Reigning Olympic 100m breaststroke champion and world record holder Adam Peaty is the standout...

Philippines to ban travellers from India over highly contagious variant

The Philippines will ban travellers coming from India to prevent the spread of a new variant blamed for a huge surge in cases in the South Asian nation, a senior official said on Tuesday.Travellers coming from India or those with travel his...

Spain to enforce quarantine on travellers from India

Spain will enforce a quarantine on all travellers from India in response to the emergence of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus there, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.As there are no direct flights fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021