Moscow proposes dialogue with Washington on strategic stability -RIA

Moscow has proposed to engage in dialogue with Washington on strategic stability, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

Moscow's ties with Washington slumped to a new post-Cold War low after President Joe Biden said he believed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was "a killer" and the United States imposed a series of new sanctions against Russia for alleged election interference, cyber hacking, and other acts it deemed malign.

