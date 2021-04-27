Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Dinesh Sharma hospitalised days after he tested positive for COVID-19
After consultation with doctors, I was in home isolation. By the grace of God, I will regain health and serve the people of the state with double energy. PTI NAV SMN SMNPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:05 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday, nearly a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sharma informed about his hospitalisation in a tweet.
''A few days ago, I tested positive for COVID-19. After consultation with doctors, I was in home isolation. For better treatment, I have been hospitalised,'' he tweeted in Hindi.
The deputy chief minister was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences here.
The 57-year-old BJP leader and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus on April 21.
Sharma said, ''I am confident that with your good wishes, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the war against corona will be won. By the grace of God, I will regain health and serve the people of the state with double energy.'' PTI NAV SMN SMN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath isolates self after his officials test positive for COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath isolates himself after some officials in his contact test positive for Covid-19.
CM Yediyurappa, ministers wish UP CM Yogi Adityanath speedy recovery
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Yogi Adityanath tests positive for COVID-19